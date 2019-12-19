Okorocha’s Return Sparks Fire In Imo APC

Tension is gradually returning in the troubled Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The return of uneasy calm in the party may not be unconnected to the pardon granted the former state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha who is now a Senator for Imo West had been in the cooler from the party activities. The former governor’s travails commenced during the party primaries for selection of candidates for 2019 election.

His headache with the APC worsened when the APC failed to hand over the party’s governorship ticket to his son-inlaw, Uche Nwosu in place of Hope Uzodinma.

The wrath of the party fell in Okorocha when it was discovered he allegedly, backed his son in-law of the Action Alliance, AA against that of the APC which necessitated his suspension.

But apprehension has gripped the party, especially the opposing groups in the warring factions in the state chapter who have different excos and parallel groups.

Recall that Imo APC has two major factions. One controlled by Okorocha with AA appendage constituting mostly of his former appointees and supporters against the Coalition made up of the group controlled by leaders like Senator Hope Uzodinma and former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere.

The ex-governor’s return has elicited fresh rivalry in the party as the apex leadership position will be hotly contested between him and others from the other camp. What also heightened tension over his return is the continued animosity between him and the other factions.

Trumpeta observed that while those in his camp express happiness over his return to the party after the suspension, the opposing camp are yet to issue any statement to embrace him.

The state acting party chairman, Prince Marcel Nlemigbo and his exco are yet to issue a statement to express happiness over Okorocha’s return.

It was learnt that instead of the lifting of embargo bringing happy mood, there is disquiet in the state party except for Okorocha’s supporters.