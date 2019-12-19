The shocking death of the Senator who represented Okigwe zone, Rt Hon Benjamin Uwajumogu has resurrected the last moments he shared in life.

A rude shock swept across Nigeria, particularly Imo State on Wednesday when the Senator was said to have slumped and died. This was after the death rumour had hit the social media and subsequent denials in the early hours.

Friends and relations who were close to him during lifetime have given account of the last moments he had.

Several friends in the National Assembly Abuja who associated with the late Uwajumogu recounted the last encounters they had with the late Senator.

One of his colleagues in the Senate recounted that Uwajumogu was full of life on Tuesday 24 hours before died. He said Uwajumogu walked around and exchanged pleasantries with all who came his way. According to him, the late Senator shared banters and left without anyone having the premonition that it would be his last day at the National Assembly complex.

Back home, an appointee of the governor of Imo State, Eze Ochiwar Ugochukwu, SSA in Public Enlightment had gone to the social media to share pictures he had with late Uwajumogu.

Ugochukwu disclosed that on Dec 12th, Uwajumogu attended a power sector summit in Owerri where he also spoke.

The late Uwajumogu, according Ugochukwu had no signs of illness but was his usual boisterous self.

Meanwhile, TRUMPETA learnt that the heavily Built former Speaker was billed to be anointed the Chief Whip of the Senate within the week.

This Newspaper learnt that the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate was about to be declared vacant following the jailing of Senator Orji Kalu who presently occupies the position.

Trumpeta was informed that whenever the seat was thrown open, the late Uwajumogu would have stepped into the position, as he is the most senior Senator from the Southeast of APC fold.

Sources said that Uwajumogu was meant for that job, but it was “temporary” ceded to Orji Kalu, because Uwajumogu was already battling in court to authentic his election.

Therefore, with his sudden death on Wednesday, Imo State has lost that position, as it still remains in conjecture, if the other APC Senator, Chief Rochas Okorocha can now clinch it.