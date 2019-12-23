Imo Govt Accords Recognition On Nwokeji As Traditional Ruler of Akuma

The Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha in what appeared a special Christmas gift to the people of Akuma has accorded full recognition to HRH Eze Dr. Aloysius Appah Onwuamaeze Nwokeji as the traditional ruler of Akuma autonomous community in Oru-East Local Government Area.

Speaking through the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha,explained that the Governor gave approval of his recognition on the 15the November,2019 through the Office of the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He said the ceremony that he is performing onbahlf of the Governor was sequel to a letter from the Principal Secretary to the Governor mandating him to carry out the exercise of handing the new traditional ruler his letter of recognition from the Governor.

The firebrand SGI who declared that the state government has through the recognition approved his official coronation in line with the custom and tradition of Akuma community, also challenge him to ensure that peace reigns in his domain always.

Onyeagocha,who sounded it loud and clear that no development will recorded where there is no peace, applauded the people of Akuma autonomous community on the peaceful manner they conducted themselves all through the period of the selection of the traditional ruler.

He urged the new traditional ruler to ensure that he carried lo his subjects along in his domain, stressing that the state government will not hesitate to deal with any traditional ruler that cannot ensure peace in his community.

While declaring the full support and protection of the state government on his people, Onyeagocha noted that security of lives and properties of his people should be key to him.

Earlier, the elated traditional ruler HRH Eze Dr. Aloysius Appah Onwuamaeze Nwokeji, who was accompanied by his Ugoeze and other top personalities from his community including Youths and Women, assured his determination to use his new position as the traditional ruler of Akuma autonomous community to reposition the community on the path of progress and development.

Eze Nwokeji who commended the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha, explained that the state is gradually being rebuild by several reforms and innovations the Governor has introduced.

He pledged full support to the Ihedioha’s – led administration and also expressed gratitude to his people for reposing great confidence on him.