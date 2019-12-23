Supreme Court Judgment: Uzodinma’s Guber Ambition Hangs?

The latest judgment from the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which said that Chief Uche Nwosu was a Governorship candidate of two political parties has raised fresh concerns in the camp of Senate Hope Uzodinma, the Governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress APC.

It would be recalled that African Peoples Party, APP had dragged Chief Uche Nwosu, the Governorship candidate of Action Alliance AA to court, accusing him of double registration during the Imo Governorship election of 2019.

In the application filed by APP, the party accused Nwosu of being the candidate of AA and APC simultaneously and therefore prayed the Court to disqualify Nwosu from the election.

The matter which commenced from the lower courts ended at the Apex court in the land last week, with Supreme Court saying that Nwosu truly was a candidate of two political parties in the election, namely AA and APC “ab initio”.

With this latest development, the camp of Senator Hope Uzodinma, who contested the election under the platform of APC has been thrown into the confusion.

The argument now is that, if the Supreme Court in its judgment disqualified Uche Nwosu on the bases that he was candidate of two political parties, AA, and APC, then which party was Senator Hope Uzodinma representing in the last election?

Meanwhile, Senator Hope Uzodinma is in Court challenging the emergences of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State.

Sources said that the Supreme Court judgment has set confusion into the camp of Uzodinma as the Group fear that the outcome of the Uche Nwosu matter may affect the out-come of the Imo Governorship case now before the Supreme Court.