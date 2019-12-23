By Tochi Onyeubi

The new appointment of Trumpeta Publisher Chief Henry Ekpe, as the Deputy National Financial Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has been greeted in the state with applause.

The position was initially occupied by Imo Deputy Governor, Hon, Gerald Irona, will have the publisher of one of the leading papers in state occupying it.

Ekpe who played active role during the campaign and election of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha also served in the inauguration committee as secretary, Media and publicity subcommittee.

He also has served in similar capacity, as the Chief Press Secretary, CPS to Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

Ekpe who hails from Umuhu in Ngor Okpala, L.G.A of the state is a renowned journalist, Publisher and current Chairman, Imo Newspapers Publishers Association, INPA.