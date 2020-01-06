Crisis Hits Imo APGA,  Legal Adviser, Olumba Resigns

The Legal Adviser of All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA in Imo State, Chief Bar Ifeanyi Olumba has resigned his position.

He said he resigned because he cannot be in any political alliance that involves the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

In a terse message sent to Trumpeta, the Orlu born Lawyer and Public Commentator said “I refuse to be part of an alliance that is associated with Rochas. Therefore as the Legal Adviser of APGA in Imo State, I resign my position”

It would be recalled that Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, the Leader and Financier of APGA in Imo State last Christmas visited Okorocha seeking for an alliance between APC and APGA in Imo State which has left most APGA members with no option than to leave the party.