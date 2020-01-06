Imo Technology Development Ministry  Partners  Foreign  Firm

By OnyekachiEze

In efforts to strengthen the technological base in Imo, the State Ministry of Technology Development has extended hands of partnership with a diasporian technology firm.

This was barely 1 week after a Diasporian summit was organized in Owerri, the State capital, to chat way forward since the assumption of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the State.

An aftermath of the summit however was a partnership with a California based technology company, that specializes on training and Instructional design, IT workforce apprenticeship, EMR, Project management, among other computer based programs.

Fielding questions from Trumpeta correspondent shortly after an indoor meeting, yesterday at the State Secretariat complex, the founder and CEO of Right varsity Technologies located in Silicon Valley, Mrs. Molly Mary Uzor expressed willingness in serving the State through her firm.

She submitted that she has always wanted to be part of the development of Imo to portray her root as an Imolite, specifically an Ikeduru indigene.

“I have always wanted to be part of the development of my State, and when I heard about the rebuild Imo government, it just bubbled in my mind that it should be the right thing to do so by bringing in our skill into the technology development of the State, so that we can use that as a spring board to the rest of the development and rebuilding that would be taking place”.

She added that technology having been a ladder to current global development need to be welcomed warmly by every individual.

Stating her expectation, Mrs Uzor opined, “I am expecting that with the relationship of the ministry of technology development, I will help to build the foundation and the nurturing ground to build the network of services that will help the rest of the ministries. They can also grow in what they are doing technologically, for instance, e-Business, e-Government, other services like e-learning, e-health”.

The technology expert further highlighted that some of the programs they have in stock for the State would need a technological backbone to carry it.

While she maintained on its continuity in evaluation, implementation and transparency, Mrs Uzor averred that before end of the year or in the next quarter, the programs would start yielding fruits.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Technology Development, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu exchanged hands of fellowship and thanked her for her ingenuity in working with the State government.

Nze Meekam briefed her of the giant feat of the ministry, the government and other partners in making Imo State an ICT hub.

He told her that the governor is committed to any program that would advance the course of the masses and has so far accommodated investors and partners from all walks of life.

He also revealed that by the time the MOU is signed with the firm, it would be a great boost to the technological advancement of Ndi Imo at home and in diaspora.

The Commissioner also pledged his expertise, time and energy in ensuring that the State ascend a greater height before middle of the year, 2020.