Imo  APC  Denies Involvement In  Gang-up Against Ihedioha’s Government Invasion of LGA

Tunji Adedeji

The Marcon Nlemigbo led All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo State has said APC is not part of the gang-up by some desperate politicians to take over the Imo State LGA administration by force.

The APC said this in its first official reaction to the failed invasion of the 27 council areas in the state by suspended Chairmen and Councillors on Monday.

Briefing journalists in Owerri on Tuesday, Enyinna Onuegbu who is the caretaker publicity secretary of a faction of the APC in the state said that the matter between the suspended Imo State LGA Chairmen and councillors versus the State government was still in the courts and were yet to be decided.

He further said Imo State APC was never at any time informed, carried along or supported the event and the actions of the suspended LGA Chairmen. It is a total embarrassment to us the executive members of the party.

He added that the party in Imo State believed in rule of law and respect for court judgments and therefore could not have endorsed anyone or group to resort to self-help in order to get justice.

According to Onuegbu, “the Ekiti State LGA Court judgment is not applicable in Imo State until same is affirmed by the Court sitting on that of the Imo State counterpart.

“APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria believe in the rule of law, APC is not part of the gang-up by some desperate politicians to take over the Imo State LGA administration by force.

No loss of life is worth any political agenda”, he said in address. He, therefore, advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to breach the peace in the state.

The party also said it could not confirm the membership status of the suspended council officials in the state APC.

It will be recall that the suspended officials had relied on the Supreme Court judgment delivered in the suit between the Ekiti state Governor and the Council chairmen to invade the councils in Imo State.

The incident left one person dead in Isu LGA and many others wounded across the 27 council areas of the State as the police and youths combined to repel the invading forces.