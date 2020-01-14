By Tochi Onyeubi

Finally the Apex Court of the nation, the Supreme Court, has slated today for the final hearing of Appeal for governorship elections in Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau and Benue States respectively.

This will equally put paid the lingering issues and douse the heightened tension in the State concerned arising from the much awaited Supreme Court verdict.

The judgment which was initially slated for yesterday was adjourned to today by the Chief Justice of Nigerian, Justice Tanko Mohammad citing rowdiness, noise and lack of coordination from warring parties, who came in solidarity of their candidates and inability of security personal to control the crowd.

As with the case of Imo, it has four matters on the list, namely Emeka Ihedioha (Appellant) vs Hope Uzodinma (Respondent), Hope Uzodinma (Appellant) vs Emeka Ihedioha (Respondent), Ifeanyi Araraume (Appellant) vs Emeka Ihedioha (Respondent), Uche Nwosu (Appellant) vs Emeka Ihedioha (Respondent).

Recall that, since the declaration of the catholic clergy, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, during the New Year that Senator Hope Uzodinma is the next Imo Governor, and the Supreme Court judgment going in his favour, the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State, have been moving with renewed zest and optimistic of clinching the coveted position.

There have been media attack and counter attack from the APC and PDP in the Imo, mobilization of alliances of political parties and political patronage among political top shots in the State.

While the Peoples Democratic Party is in high spirit over the judgment being in their favour, the APC both led by the Daniel Nwafor faction and Marcon Nlemigbo group are locking horns over party supremacy. For APGA and Action Alliance AA little is heard of that quarter.

With all of their political battles going on, Imolites are on the lookout and eager to hear the verdict on the matter.