What Imolites May Not Know About New Governor, Uzodinma

Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling brought Senator Hope Uzodinma to limelight over his emergence as the Governor of Imo State

Hope Uzodinma is a Nigerian politician who was elected Senator for the Orlu (Imo West) constituency of Imo State, Nigeria, in the April 2011 federal elections. He ran on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

His election was challenged on the grounds that he was not the valid PDP candidate, but on 5 May 2011 the Supreme Court declared that his election was valid.

A report in 2001 said that Chief Uzodinma had a business empire spread across the country.

He had the ceremonial title of Onwa-Netiri Oha of Omuma in Oru local government of Imo State.

He ran for Governor in the April 2003 elections, and decamped to the Alliance for Democracy (AD), becoming their candidate for the Imo State gubernatorial election. He was unsuccessful, and in February 2004 was readmitted to the PDP.

Uzodinma was a competitor in the PDP primaries for Imo State Governor in December 2006, coming a close second to Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Uzodinma was appointed a member of the PDP Board of Trustees. He was among those who endorsed the bid by Ikedi Ohakim to run again for Imo Governor in 2011 after Ohakim had returned to the PDP