Mass Exodus Hits Imo PDP, As Party’s Deputy National Auditor Regis Uwakwe Resigns, Hails Uzodinma Emergence



By Tochi Onyeubi and Onyekachi Eze

With the recent coming of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as the ruling party in Imo State, following the Supreme Court judgment, indications are rife that members of PDP are warning up to join forces with APC.

At the swearing in ground on Wednesday after the court judgment, a good number of PDP were spotted at Heroes Square.

It is being speculated that many are warning up to decamp for personal reasons.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that majority of PDP people who were part of the struggle for Ihedioha during the 2019 election and not considered for any appointment before the supreme court sack are championing the movement to APC.

It was further learnt that the PDP members making links with Uzodinma are mostly his former allies.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Deputy National Auditor of the PDP, Chief Regis Ifeanyichukwu Uwakwe has resigned his membership with the umbrella party, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Uwakwe’s resignation was held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with the full awareness of his ward, LGA and State chairmen.

In a media parley with Journalists in Owerri yesterday, Uwakwe said his decision was devoid of bias and tendencies of witch-hunt.

“My resignation was due to current political events in the State and Nigeria after due consultations with my family and political associates I have decided to join the All Progressive Congress, APC”.

On the Supreme Court judgment, he submitted that since the Supreme Court judgment is final, everybody must accept it in good fate, pointing out that no one has the constitutional authority to query such verdict from the apex court. Also, he added that no one can be a democrat and still claim to be ignorant of the law and its ethics.

The Ehime Mbano born politician referred Hope Uzodinma’s emergence as dawn of a new era in Imo.

“I reasonably know HE Senator Hope Uzodinma having worked closely with him in the past. He has the capacity, charisma, compassion and focus to lead Imo State to the Promised Land. There is a reason why God made him governor. God’s ways are not our ways. Therefore I call all Imolites to offer their unalloyed support and cooperation to his Excellency in his new programme of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery”.

According to Chief Uwakwe, Hope Uzodinma consults widely and is ready to push the State higher with his experience and administrative prowess.

While calling on Imolites to support Uzodinma’s administration, he disclosed that having been sworn in, as a man of action, he won’t relent in embarking on solid programs and projects which are dire to the State.

Chief Uwakwe revealed that it is a time Ndi Imo need to work together, stressing that being in the opposition has never helped the State before, but with Senator Uzodinma’s contacts, the story would change, and Federal presence to be felt massively.