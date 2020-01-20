Winners and Losers Of Supreme Court Judgment

As the dust raised by last week’s Supreme Court decision ousting Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as Governor in place of Senator Hope Uzodinma is yet to rest, the political climate in the State has changed by turning the tables in favour and at the same time against some political stakeholders.

For gainers, Barr COC Akaolisa tops the Hope Uzodinma team. A diehard supporter of the new governor. The Orsu born lawyer has strongly stood behind the aspiration of Uzodinma from their days in the state. Apart from acting as agent of Uzodinma for the State governorship election, Akaolisa followed the court matters and it was not surprising he has been named Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, waiting for confirmation of the House.

In the same vein, two people who can’t be written off easily in Uzodinma’s camp as winners are Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah and Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie. They are part of the think-thank team and strong backbones of the Senator turn Governor. Opiah a former Reps member and Speaker of Imo Assembly sacrificed a lot to be on the side of Uzodinma from the Markafi Vs Sheriff era of the battle for the soul of PDP. The new turn will see Opiah regain charge of Ohaji/Egbema politics extending to Oguta and Oru West if his affinity with Uzodinma is checked.

The Nkwerre born Anyaehie has the confidence of Uzodinma and it was not surprising he was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor. He was his manfriday as PDP Chairman.

Others who stand to benefit from the Uzodinma regime are Chief Charles Amadi. Amadi from Ikeduru had been in Okorocha’s camp of APC and AA before dumping the former governor to move into Uzodinma’s campaign train when the party insisted he was the governorship flagbearer.

Nlemigbo is also another beneficiary. Before now there is a serious contest over who is the authentic party chairman of APC in Imo. Up till last week, the Okorocha group of APC knew Daniel Nwafor, the factional chairman as head of the Exco. But Uzodinma’s victory has rested the matter as the party has been handed over to the governor who is automatically, the party’s leader in the state thereby giving Nlemigbo edge.

The losers end has the immediate past secretary to the state government, Barr Uche Onyeagocha among.

Onyeagocha had left APC because of Okorocha’s interest to foist the son in-law as governorship candidate which he said is against his Owerri zone wish. He moved on to APGA, then to PDP to lead Ihedioha to the March 2019 victory before Supreme Court quashed it. He was handed SSG position but the latest development has thrown him out from the seat.

The two former governors of Imo State; Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim are also losers.

After keeping away from government activities for eight years, they returned with the coming of Ihedioha.

Apart from having his son and brother included, Ohakim had some roles where he chairmaned the revival of Ahiajoku lectures and clean up exercises. For Udenwa, majority of his allies got positions before the crash. Trumpeta will be surprised to see them in government activities with Uzodinma’s coming.

Anybody near Ihedioha’s Deputy, Hon Gerald Irona will discover he may not be in the best mood at the moment following the outcome of the judiciary ruling. Irona who was gradually taking over control of the oil producing areas suddenly lost the power.

From Okigwe zone, the former Chief of Staff to Ihedioha, Chris Okewulonu is also another loser. Grapevine sources had revealed that he was using the Chief of Staff post to launch himself for senate seat in 2023. But the ouster of Ihedioha government has put paid to his dreams.

After being in the cold in the affairs of Imo politics, attempts by Dr (Mrs) Kema Chikwe to launch back a return has been filled with Uzodinma’s victory.