Imo Rerun: CP Meets With Candidates, Stakeholders ……Assures Police Readiness To Provide Safety, Security

By: Tochi Onyeubi

As political parties, candidates and stakeholders are gearing up for the supplementary elections in select areas of the state this Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bolaji Fafowora has assured of police readiness to provide safety and security before, during and after the elections.

Speaking during a meeting held for candidates, stakeholders, political parties, and INEC including, sister security agencies at the police officers mess, the CP advised them to play by the rules and avoid all forms of electoral malpractices and offences.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, also pledged to be neutral and promised to conduct the election in line with international best practices, he further assured the house of the Commission’s readiness to conduct the election.

The meeting which well attended by stakeholders and representatives of various political parties was highly interactive and contributions came different quarters.

Speaking also, the chairman of the state Inter Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, Mr Ben Duru who commended the Police and other security agencies for their conduct during the general election, charged them not to relent but to consolidate and improve on the achievements made so far.

As part of the meeting proceedings, candidates and representatives were asked sign an undertaking for peace before, during and after the elections.

Recall that, the court had cancelled results of some select areas in Imo state citing gross malpractices and ordered supplementary elections, which will take place on Saturday, 25th January, 2020.

The re run is expected to hold at Okigwe, Onuimo, Isiala Mbano Federal Constituency and Orlu, Orsu, Njaba Federal Constituency respectively, while supplementary elections holds for Njaba state constituency.

