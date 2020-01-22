Reasons why about nine lawmakers yesterday fell for the Tusmani hitting Imo State politics have been revealed.

Since Senator Hope Uzodinma came on board, there have been alignment and re-alignment with politicians changing party afflictions with ease.

The latest was Tuesday’s defection of nine House of Assembly from PDP, APGA and AA to APC. The list includes Arthur Egwim from AA to APC, Chyna Iwuanyanwu- PDP to APC, Chidiebere Ogbunikpa PDP to APC, Obinna Okwara AA to APC, Ekene Nnodimele APGA to APC, Duru Johnson AA to APC, Ngozi Obiefule AA to APC, Okoro Cyracus, PDP to APC and Paul Emeziem APGA to APC.

Trumpeta learnt that the desire to grab principal positions of the House was responsible for the sudden movement of the lawmakers who had a week ago showed sympathy and support to the ousted Ihedioha administration.

Based on the exit of the Barr Okey Olekanma, who before now was the Deputy Speaker, the zoning arrangement favours a lawmakers from Orlu zone. Olekanma is from Owerri zone.

It was learnt that to enable the lawmakers hungry for the Deputy Speakership position be in a vintage position to be considered for the Deputy Speakership position, those from Orlu zone except the few PDP members who decided to stay put in their original party had to move to APC, the party of Imo Governor.

It was further gathered that the likes of Chyna Iwuanyanwu, (Nwangele), Cyracus Okoro, (Ohaji/Egbema), Arthur Egwim, (Ideato North), Duru Johnson (Ideato South and Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) all from Orlu zone had moved to APC to get the position.

According to Trumpeta findings, since the Governor is from Oru East/Orlu/Orsu Federal Constituency, the position may be left for Ideato Federal Constituency, Nwangele, Njaba/Nkwerre/Isu and Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency Lawmakers where the decampees come from to balance the equation.

Already, some of the decampees have started making a reach out with emissaries to those closer to the governor for consideration.

In the same vein, those from Okigwe zone are said to be waiting on the wings for a push against Speaker Chiji Collins to enable them benefit and become the number one lawmaker. From the list, Trumpeta was told that the Okigwe and Onuimo lawmakers had already moved into camp Hope to source for the removal of Chiji.

Imo Governor Says No To Yahoo-Plus, Alibaba Gangsters

In what appears to be a tough stance against criminals in Imo State, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has said that activities of Yahoo Plus and Alibaba Gangs stars will be a thing of the past.

Speaking in a state broadcast about his plans on security, the new governor said

“To Ensure Maximum Security in Imo State we shall immediately establish a new Security architecture – aided with installation of State of the Arts Digital Technology/equipment linked to the 27 LGCs/DPO to enhance crime detection, intelligence gathering, tracking and apprehension of criminals, etc.

“ We shall create a Neighbourhood Security Watch code named ‘North East West’ (NEW) involving a coordinated network of Community Intelligence Gathering Programme in liaison with the NPF, DSS, NSCDC, NSO and some Private Security Companies. In tandem, we shall launch Operation “FOC,” (Flush Out Criminals) – a combined Security Operations targeted at Flashpoints and Centres of high criminal activities, including hide outs, jungles, uncompleted buildings, forest, shrines, lakes and creeks, etc. Whether in Ohaji Egbema, or Nwaorieubi Shrine at Ifakala, or in the thick jungle at Akokwa, or Njaba or Urashi, We shall rout them and free our society of the menace of banditry, kidnappings, and ritual killings including Yahoo-Plus, and Alibaba Gangstars. It shall be a “SAD” season for criminals in Imo State.

“ Community Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Town Union Presidents shall be held responsible for any security lapses within their domain Failure to Report, concealing or benefiting directly or indirectly from proceeds of criminal activities, shall attract maximum punishment . A cash reward shall be announced for a Whistle-blowing Campaign. Our New Imo State shall no longer be a haven for kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists, Yahoo Plus, and Alibaba Gangs, baby factory, ritualists, human trafficking,”