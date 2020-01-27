The former Senator for Okigwe zone and a political heavyweight Senator Athan Achonu has called on Imolites to throw their weight behind the Senator Hope Uzodinma government.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Sen. Achonu said that he was impressed with the maiden broadcast of Governor Uzodinma and expressed confidence that his government will deliver on the promises contained in the broadcast.

Congratulating Sen. Uzodinma on his victory, He further reiterated that what Imo needs at the moment is peace and progress so that critical sectors and infrastructure can be gotten up and running, he called on stakeholders both in the political and economic circles to bring their expertise to the state in order to help the new government to accelerate development.

He further expressed optimism that with the judicial and electoral processes over, the new Governor will have less distractions and therefore will focus on bringing development to all corners of the state.