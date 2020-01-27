Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is under severe pressure to name more aides and commissioners as appointment seekers besiege his place for consideration.

Two weeks after he was given the mandate to be the Imo State Governor by the Supreme Court, Trumpeta learnt that the Senator who represented Orlu zone is now restless over who to appoint following barrage of pleas for appointment from office seekers.

Uzodinma has so far appointed only four persons as secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Commission for Justice/Attorney General and Chief Press Secretary.

But since he made the first appointment, there have been heaps of requests from acolytes and other political hangers-on who want appointments.

A visit to the home of Uzodinma witnesses hordes of visitors, mostly appointment seekers clutching files and CV’s for the Senator for consideration.

Trumpeta also learnt that many are using their godfathers to pile pressure in Uzodinma for consideration.

It was learnt that majority of those angling for position are those of Camp Hope who think it is their turn to gain from political appointments than others from different camps of APC.