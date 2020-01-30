Despite the final judgment of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship contest which gave powers to Senator Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the final winner, a piece of the graveyard is still pervading the state at the moment.

Reasons for the uneasy calm is the return of the PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to the supreme court for review.

Following what the PDP noticed was unequal judgment and citing grey areas the party feels are against tenets of balanced verdict, Ihedioha’s lawyers were said to have returned to the Supreme Court for a review of the judgment.

The Supreme Court in an unanimous decision removed Ihedioha in place of Uzodinma by adding results from 388 polling units the APC winner deposed to the tribunal that the court alleged was wrongly removed by INEC.

Since the judgment, there has been a rumpus about the decision of the judges led by the Chief Justice of the Federation, CJN, Justice Tanko which legal experts putting their side of the story.

Apparently not satisfied, PDP and Ihedioha went back to the apex court for a review.

The issue has been raising concern in the state as residents are worried again what would be the outcome of the review.

At the end of the March 9 Election, about three contestants went to court to challenge the PDP candidate, Ihedioha.

After Ihedioha won, they trio of Hope Uzodinma of APC, Chief Uche Nwosu and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume of AA and APGA respectively continued to pursue the matter till the supreme court after Appeal their cases.

Already, those who are on the side of Uzodinma and APC members are not comfortable with the latest move which may scuttle their chances to be in Government House again.

The issue has been of great discussion in the political parlance in the State with the populace making divergent postulations about the outcome.

Trumpeta was also informed that like what Ihedioha faced during the court trials, Uzodinma and his supporters are also sitting on a cliff hanger waiting for the outcome.

It was also dissolved that to avoid being caught unawares by possible outcome of Ihedioha’s Supreme Court return, the Uzodinma legal team has kept a tab on the apex court registry.

It would be recalled that following the submission of Supreme Court review of the judgment, 17 Supreme Court judges have received the petition and send to be understudying issues raised for a review.