Imo Governor Gets More Appointees, As House Member Approve 12 Additional Aides

By Onyekachi Eze

Arrangements have been concluded for Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to have additional aides to run his administration

After his first set of appointment of Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, SGI, Attorney General and his Chief Press Secretary, more aides are under way, Trumpeta newspaper reliably gathered that the House of Assembly in a resolution in their yesterday’s plenary session, approved more 12 nominees who will be announced any moment from now to help the governor in the discharge of his duties.

The speaker of the House, Chiji Collins after putting it in a voice vote to the lawmakers, moved for the approval of 12 more aides which may be in the ranks of commissioner or Special Adviser the assembly is expected to endorse for appointment according to the constitution to the governor.

Since he came on board, expectations are high that after the initial appointments, more will follow as the new governor gradually begins to settle down for business.