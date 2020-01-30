The “Last PDP” Men Standing In Imo Assembly

The political space in Imo State has turned unpredictable since Senator Hope Uzodinma was declared the new Governor of the State by the Supreme Court, Abuja, on January 14, 2020.

The development has caused a lot of political “change-over” in the State, with various political Groups shifting ground to the new Government, but importantly with members of Imo House of Assembly of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP platform joining the ruling party, All Progressive Congress APC.

However, despite the gale of defections hitting Imo political landscape, some lawmakers of Imo PDP extraction have refused to cave in, at least for now.

Before last week, the PDP had thirteen members in the Imo Legislature making her the majority party in the House.

They were, Hon Eddy Obinna, (Aboh Mbaise) Hon Sam Otuibe (Ahiazu Mbaise) Barr Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte) Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala) Okey Onyekanma (Mbaitoli) Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru) Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal), Kanayo Onyemachi, (Owerri West) Phillip Ejiogu (Owerri North), Paschal Okolie (Orlu) Frank Ogboma (Oguta) Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West) and Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East).

However, after the defection fever hit Imo, Five of the members moved over to APC, leaving only seven now standing.

They are Okereke (Ngor Okpala) Otuibe (Ahiazu) Anyadike (Ezinihitte) Onyekanma (Mbaitoli), Anukam (Owerri Municipal) Ejiogu (Owerri North) and Ogbonna (Oguta).

The biggest shock was the decamping of Eddy Obinna, who represents Gov Emeka Ihedioha in Aboh Mbaise constituency.

However as these seven last “Apostles” stand their ground for PDP in the Imo House of Assembly, the fear is that pressure and more dangling of carrots may lead them to jump Ship and join their colleagues in APC.

But for now, they remain the only men standing for PDP in the Imo House of Assembly.