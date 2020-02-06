Supreme Court Ruling Split Anglican Bishops In Imo

By Peter Uzoma.

There is now a crack in the House of Bishops in the Owerri Anglican Ecclesiastical Province over the Supreme Court ruling which removed former Governor of Imo State Chief Emeka Ihedioha and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Early this month, some of the Bishops held a meeting during which they passed a resolution condemning the judgement/ ruling which nullified Chief Emeka Ihedioha’s ticket as Governor of Imo State and gave the mandate to Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Present at the forum were, Rt Rev Geoffrey Okorafor of Dioceses of Egbu, Rt Rev Chamberlain Ogunedo of Diocese of Mbaise, Rt Rev David Onuoha of Diocese of Okigwe South.

Other Bishops who were at the meeting were His Grace, Most Rev Caleb Maduoma the Bishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Diocese of Ideato, Rt Rev Chijioke Oti of Diocese In The Lake, Rt Rev Godson Ukanwa of Diocese of Isi Mbano and Rt Rev Chukwuma Oparah.

A source close to one of the Bishops who attended the forum, who pleaded anonymity, told Trumpeta that the Anglican Bishops were not united in their resolution as five out of the twelve Bishops in the Province deliberately refused to attend the said meeting for reasons best known to them.

The source gave the names of the absentee Bishops as Rt Rev E DC Osuegbu of Diocese of Okigwe, Rt Rev Chidi Oparaojiaku of Ohaji/Egbema, Rt Rev Geoffrey Chukwunenye of Diocese of Oru and Rt Rev Emma Maduwike of Diocese of Ikeduru.

Our impeccable source said the newest of the Bishops in the Province Rt Rev Benjamin Okeke of Diocese of Orlu at the end of the day quickly sent a dissociation message which later went viral.

According to him, Bishop Benjamin Okeke wrote, “I am not a Politician, I am neutral in issues of politics, I cannot challenge the ruling of the Supreme Court; count me out of any communique purportedly issued on the judgment installing Governor Hope Uzodinma; my job is to pray for our political leaders.

When Trumpeta visited the Cathedral of SS Peter and Paul, Orlu ,to interview Bishop Okeke, he was said not to be on seat but a source close to him confirmed the Bishop’s stand.

He was furious and questioned why the Bishops should delve into such political matters leaving serious issues like the beheading of their fellow Priest Rev Lawan Andimi of Adamawa State, security issues and the recent killing of a Major Seminarian, Michael Nnadi.