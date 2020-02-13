APC, AA Dichotomy Rocks Uzodinma’s Administration



The new administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma is running into troubled waters as strong differences between members of the APC and that of the AA have become an obstacle for a smooth take off, reports Trumpeta.

It would be recalled that Uzodinma became governor under APC platform. But his emergence as the party candidate caused a split in the party after the primaries, where a group moved from APC to AA.

The group, comprising supporters of the former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and others moved en masse to AA, to not only vie for positions but also campaign for their candidates in the party.

But the emergence of Uzodinma has brought back many of the APC members who left for AA to support their governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu.

While not coming in the open to declare for APC, many of them are reported to have shown interest in the administration of Uzodinma while not able to declare publicly their return to the party.

Trumpeta was informed that for now, Uzodinma is in a serious fix on what to do about handling the APC members who were part of his campaigns and the AA returnees while considering people for appointments.

It was also gathered that majority of the former appointees and allies of Okorocha who went to AA are gradually making a return to APC and giving support to Uzodinma for consideration.

However, this newspaper was reliably informed that there is still a wide gap between returning AA members of Okorocha and APC stalwarts who remained steadfast with Uzodinma.

At various functions of government, the sight of AA members irk that of the APC camp of Uzodinma. Our correspondent who was part of a recent meeting in Government House, Owerri, observed a mini brawl between the returning Okorocha members of APC and Uzodinma’s men indicating serious dichotomy in the party. Some of the Uzodinma’s APC members refused the AA people entrance into Govt House, Owerri to see the Governor.

It was further learnt that egg heads of the new administration are not also comfortable with the invasion of former APC members who dumped the party for AA during the 2019 elections.

A source told our correspondent that the division may have been responsible for the delay in the appointment of more aides and commissioners by the Uzodinma administration. The governor who has announced that he has forgiven all who worked against his emergence is said to be willing to consider all but for the APC and AA division growing rapidly in the party.