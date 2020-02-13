Supreme Court judgment Aggrieved Imolites Dare Uzodinma .Embark on another Protest, As Charley Boy Leads



Owerri, the Imo State capital yesterday erupted into another series of demonstrations as Imo people take to the streets again with a peaceful protest.

The latest protest followed three previous demonstration held by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the last three weeks over the January 14, 2020, Supreme Court Judgment which sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State.

The protest of Wednesday was led by Popular Musician and Activist, Mr Charles Oputa, otherwise called “Charley Boy” and was participated by all section of Imo citizens across party lines.

The protesters took to the streets despite a stern warning from Governor Hope Uzodinma that his administration will no longer tolerate civil demonstrations in the State.

However, the Imo masses ignored the warning and embarked on the demonstration, which they said is to persuade the authorities to return Hon Emeka Ihedioha to office, whom they claimed they voted for in the March 9, 2019 Imo Governorship election.

Senator Hope Uzodinma had a few days ago while receiving members of National Union of Road Transporters Workers NURTW, who came to pay him courtesy call that from hence, his Government will not condone any further demonstration against the Supreme Court judgment that gave him Imo Government Seat.

In the latest protest, the demonstrators carried different placards that bore various write-ups, like “Return Ihedioha as our Governor”, Imo State did not vote for Uzodinma” “Injustice to one is injustice to All”.

The protest which shook the State capital would have turned bloody, when a counter demonstration was hurriedly arranged by supporters of Governor Hope Uzodinma, but the maturity of the Imo Demonstrators called “Concerned Imo Citizens” and the quick intervention of the security personnel present averted what would have turned to bloody confrontation by both Groups.

Speaking to Journalists, Charley Boy, whose father was a renowned Jurist, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa regretted that the Supreme Court could give such a judgment that has kept Imo State under tension since January 14, 2020, adding that injustice is not good, anywhere in the world.

Prof Obima Iheduru, a former Vice Chancellor of Modanna University said that demonstration is part of peaceful agitation in a democratic society and therefore averred that the Governor or his Agents cannot stop the people of Imo State from exhibiting on their civic right in a democracy.