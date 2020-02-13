Speaker Chiji Collins Opens Up; Why I Dumped PDP for APC

Few weeks after the mass decision of many Imo lawmakers to from their former party to APC including the Speaker of the house, facts behind the move by Rt Hon Chiji Collins has began to manifest.

The Speaker has finally opened up to why he dumped PDP for APC after the Supreme Court sacked Rt Hon Emeka Ohedioha as Governor and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor.

Chiji who made this disclosure during an APC stakeholders meeting held at the home of the Apex leader in the area Chief Sam Okwubanego Osuji(OHAZURUMEE), said that he was not made a Speaker to disgrace his leaders in Isialambano.

The Speaker who described himself as the goalkeeper of the 9th Assembly

reiterated he cannot be a Speaker in an opposition pointing out that is what informed his decision to defect to APC as he regretted that his former party lost control of the house shortly

after the Apex court of the land declared Senator Uzodinma as the authentic winner of march 9th gunner elections in 2019.

He further revealed that he was one of the founding member of APC before struggle for supremecy caused members to disperse, and averred that nobody can be more Catholic than

the Pope.

Describing his relationship with Rt Hon Emeka Nkem Ihedioha as very wonderful, he vowed to be grateful with him, while pledging his unflinching loyalty to the present governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma hence politics is alignment and realignment.

The Imo house of assembly Speaker assured to support Isialambano APC, and thanked the people of Isialambano

for their roles in making him Speaker.