How Policeman Was Crushed To Death By Truck



Details of how a policeman on duty met his untimely death on the ever busy Owerri-Okigwe road have been received.

Tragedy struck on Wednesday when a truck suspected to be on speed crushed a policeman on routine checkpoint on the Atta-Akabo end of the road.

According to a witness account, the truck said to be coming from Okigwe end got loose on the road and crushed the policeman who was on stop and check exercise alongside other colleagues on the road.

Immediately he was knocked off the road, Trumpeta learnt that the victim died immediately before help could come for revival and medical assistance.

The incident attracted huge crowd which throng the venue to have a look.

It was not confirmed if the throttle happy driver and truck were apprehended by the police or general public as at press time.

Police authorities in Owerri have confirmed the incident adding that the command has stepped into the matter to ascertain what transpired.

The command also gave indication of desire to apprehend the fleeing killer driver.