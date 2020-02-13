Uzodinma’s Retention of Ihedioha’s Probe Panels Worries Okorocha’s Camp



The continuity in government embarked upon by the Senator Hope Uzodinma administration since he came into power as governor of Imo State is not going down well with the camp of the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Uzodinma became governor January 14, 2020, eight months after the person he sacked, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha was sworn in.

During his brief era, Ihedioha set up several panels and committees to review certain activities of the past governments.

Among the panels set up were on land, contracts, ISOPADEC, LG Account and civil service probing with a view to giving accurate report to the state government.

The new governor who is of the APC didn’t hesitate to flow with the spirit of continuity in governance. Apart from allowing contractors the Ihedioha administration empowered to go on with various projects, Uzodinma who met with the various panels asked them to continue their works as scheduled.

Trumpeta learnt that the decision of Uzodinma to continue with the Ihedioha panel didn’t go down well with the Okorocha people who felt the new governor who is of the APC would have discarded whatever foundation his immediate predecessor laid in terms of probe.

It was gathered that despite kicking against Uzodinma having the APC ticket for the 2019 governorship election and also not canvassing votes for him during the polls, the pro Okorocha group of the APC who went to AA erupted with happiness and joy when the Supreme Court declared Uzodinma winner.

The joy, it was further sourced was that the belief that the coming of Uzodinma would save the Okorocha people from the numerous Ihedioha probe panels set up when he became governor. For instance, the ISOPADEC probe panel had alleged that the former governor may have squandered a staggering amount of money for the eight years he ruled Imo.

The Okorocha camp had expected a relief from Uzodinma but are disappointed with the continuation of the probe panels believed to be a witchhunt tool the Ihedioha government invented against his predecessor.

Some members of the Okorocha group have also launched offensive against the continuation of the Ihedioha probe panel adding that they were targeted against them.