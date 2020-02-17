Supreme Court: Police Warns Against Protest



By Tochi Onyeubi

As Tension continue to mount over the Supreme Court review holding today in Abuja, the Imo state Police Commands has banned all protests in the state.

In a release signed and made available to Trumpeta, the Police Public Relations officer, SP Orlando Godson Ikeokwu said the command received reports that hoodlums were trying to take advantage of peaceful protests ongoing in the state to cause mayhem.

He stated that, the command bans forthwith protests of any kind as it relates the Supreme Court ruling of January 14th 2020, adding that, the parties should remain calm as they await the outcome of the review, which the Supreme Court had acknowledged its application for the review of the judgment.

The command however appreciates Imolites for their matured conduct all through the peaceful protests and advised the public to go about their normal lawful businesses as he pledged their loyalty to ensure a peaceful state.

“Furthermore, the command wishes to commend all the groups for the peaceful manner they conducted their protests in the past few weeks, but wish to advice all the groups to stop any further protests and rallies, either in support or against the said Supreme Court judgment. This is to ensure that such protest is not hijacked and used to cause chaos, anarchy or breach of the Public peace.”

“To this end members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business as the command is still in the business of protecting the lives and properties of all and sundry. The Imo State, command’s loyalty and resolve to ensure a peaceful Imo State remains total please.”