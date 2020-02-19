Awaiting March 2 Supreme court Review Date: Imo Politicians One Leg In Uzodinma, Another To Ihedioha



It is indeed a funny moment in Imo State politics as the Supreme Court matter, keeps all waiting over the review appeal the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha instituted against his removal and replacement by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Since, the January 14, 2020, Supreme Court unanimous judgment, there has been political alignment and re-alignment with the movement shifting towards Uzodinma of the APC.

Moments after Uzodinma was sworn in as the state governor after the Supreme Court verdict, prominent politician in the state who hitherto had not been on the side of Uzodinma started showing interest.

Apart from making public declarations in support of Uzodinma, they became instant followers of the APC government.

The tsunami, Uzodinma’s coming brought was the defection of majority members of the Imo State House of Assembly from PDP, APGA and AA to APC.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins also jumped into the frenzy of defection.

However, moments it was obvious that Ihedioha was going to the supreme court for a review of his case, most of those billed to join him from other parties started playing “hide and seek” game on the next move.

Trumpeta learnt that those who were on their way to Uzodinma’s APC, halted the move to apply “wait and see” when the review chorus from Ihedioha’s end became defeaming.

Our investigations further revealed that the politicians who halted their moves to APC later showed interest in Ihedioha’s cause.

Few prominent politicians from the state who had been spotted when Uzodinma took over were however noticed at a home of a prominent PDP leader from the state sympathizing with the party over Ihedioha’s case.

Others who couldn’t show face in the camps of the two persons were said to have kept mute in social media and avoided commentaries that would suggest they have interest in any of the two warring factions.

Deeper investigations further revealed that some of the Imo State based politicians are playing smart games of showing interest in Uzodinma and at the same time hobnobbing with Ihedioha.