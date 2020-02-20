Epidemic Looms In Owerri As Refuse Dumps Takes Over Owerri Streets



Tunji Adedeji

Heaps of refuse have taken over major streets and markets, disrupting traffic and pedestrian walk in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Trumpeta gathered that the refuse left uncleared by Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) for several weeks have over flown the dustbins placed in strategic places in the city.

The heaps of refuse have not only become an eyesore and health hazard, but also obstructed free flow of traffics leading to painful gridlocks and accident.

Places like Govt House Roundabout, Ironsi, Fire Service, Chris Church by Wethdral road ,Mbari Street by UBA, Uratta street, Item street ,Douglas road, Douglas market, Relief Market among others too many to mention have all been covered with heaps of refuse.

A resident of Ironsi Street, Emeka Okoro, told our reporter that for some weeks now, the refuse had not been evacuated and this has made life miserable for him and his family.

“As you can see but for this pavement, the refuse would have entered my apartment. The stench alone is overpowering even as we keep doors shut”

Mrs. Mary Obi, another resident said she regularly falls sick owing to the flies and mosquitoes that live in the rubbish.

When the garbage was regularly evacuated during Emeka Ihedioha’s time, she had no problem with the refuse bin being close to her apartment.

Trumpeta visited Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) office along Aba Owerri road, a director there who pleaded anonymous said, “The responsibility of evacuating rubbish has been taken from them.

He said,”There is a dearth of vehicles and funds for the agency to function effectively.”