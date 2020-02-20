Aftermath of Autopsy: Police May Speak On Killers of Emenike’s Killers, How He Died



With the conduct of the autopsy to determine the cause of death of AA chieftain, Ndubuisi Emenike shot dead at the home of the winner of the Okigwe North Federal Constituency re-run election, Miriam Onuoha, there are strong indications that men of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, shall now clear the air on the circumstances surrounding the death.

The death of Emenike, AA senatorial candidate for Okigwe zone in the 2019 election had raised issues as it was alleged that he was shot by a Civil Defence operatives who is already cooling his head in police cell undergoing investigation.

After the death, a suspect was arrested in connection with the matter at the spot but police went ahead with autopsy.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that the autopsy was successfully carried out last weekend and the result is expected.

The result, according to the findings of the newspaper may further lead to more exposure by the police on who killed the business mogul cum politician and the processes that led to his death.

There have been multiple exaggeration and complicity in the news that filtered out after Emenike’s death. To clear the air and provide authentic result of what transpired, the police had to undertake an autopsy. The result to come up later for public consumption.