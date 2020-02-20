Extortion: Imo Police CP Declares War On Road Block



By Okey Alozie

Imo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Fafawora has finally declared war against extortion of money from motorist and illegal road blocks in the state.

Addressing the public during his visit to Agbala Police Station, in Owerri North LGA on Wednesday, the CP, Fafowora warned against illegal blocking of major roads purposely to collect money, adding that road blocking has made way for stop and search.

He explained that stop and search by police officers is now more acceptable.

In his words “extortion is a serious issue and it is highly condemnable, road block will now be there anymore but stop and search must surely continue” CP said.

He also warned Divisional Police officers to stop demanding money from people in name of financial assistance to the police.

Speaking further, the CP promised that he will make sure that there are better police men in Imo State who work according to the laid down rules and regulations of the police force. He also said that his door is open for genuine complains.

On the issue of community policing, he hinted that there is new approach designed to make the community policing more result oriented. According to him, criminalities will be reduced to the nearest minimum if not completely eradicated.

He stated that light and darkness do not work together, adding that there is committee that will screen those that will be recruited for the community policing.

He narrated that the community police has been in existence before now but the government wants to modify it for effectiveness. Stating that there is no cause for alarm.