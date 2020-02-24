Ahead of Supreme Court Review: Supreme Court Review May Consume Imo Speaker



By Okey Alozie

A week to the Supreme Court review, Imo House of Assembly can be said to be in state of confusion now as pressure mounts on its leadership for a change of guard.

Apart from the fact that the Speaker Rt Hon Collins Chiji has not been stable with a single party, his loyalty to Governor Hope Uzodinma is receiving question marks especially now no one is sure what the supreme court review will produce.

Reports that there are plots to remove Chiji for another lawmaker the reason is that members of the camp Hope are expressing worry about his loyalty to the governor and ability to hold the aces should the supreme court in the course of the review thinks otherwise by calling for a re-run.

Worries are high in camp Hope that considering Chiji’s earlier affinity to Ihedioha and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume who was instrumental to his becoming APC candidate and winner in 2015, as well as APGA ticket and victory in 2019, it would be difficult to trust him to be on Uzodinma’s side.

Another reason for his planned removal is to favour Okigwe North in the senate bye- election coming up very soon.

Okigwe North wants to produce a candidate to replace the dead Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu who was buried last Friday in his home LGA Ihittee Uboma.

Chiji who happened to come from Okigwe North comprising of Isiala Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe is said to under pressure to resign or face impeachment.

Another reason for the change of leadership is that those who joined APC from other parties may work against Senator Hope Uzodinma if there is a re-run.

In order not to live any stone unturned, there is information that the power above may insist on change of leadership in order to be safe.

If the Supreme Court settles for a re-run based on what the 47 political parties are demanding, the speaker will take over as number one citizen.

However, the trust may not be there and for that reason, the governor for now may take proactive measure to make sure that his own person is the speaker of Imo State House of Assembly.