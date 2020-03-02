Iwuanyanwu: I Have No Plans To Dump PDP For APC



Elder statesman and a political leader of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has officially opened up on his feelings over the political situation in the State, Governor Hope Uzodinma and rumoured movement to APC.

Unconfirmed reports had it that following the turn of events after the January 14th Supreme Court judgment, he is planning to join APC from PDP.

But speaking to a group of party stalwarts from PDP in Ikeduru LGA of the state, Iwuanyanwu debunked reports that he is on his way to APC adding that it was figment of imagination from uninformed persons about his political status.

Giving a rundown of what lies ahead for him, Iwuanyanwu said that as a statesman, he can’t shy away from any government in power and won’t mount public rostrum to be against any governor of the state.

While stating that he won’t be against the APC governor, Uzodinma over certain reasons, the multi millionaire politician who had ran for the presidency in the past said that as a PDP member he strongly backed Ihedioha.

“As a politician, I have asked Uzodinma to take my advice on issues which he obeyed in the past. He accepted my views as a leader. Since he hasn’t disobeyed me, I can’t be against him. That doesn’t mean I am leaving PDP for APC.

“I supported Ihedioha during the elections and still shows support to my party the PDP. It won’t reduce my status as a statesman in the state.

Chief Iwuanyanwu traced the calamity which had befallen on his party PDP to the days of Governor Achike Udenwa. Pointing out that if Governor Udenwa had successfully handed over to somebody as it were, that the party would have had a smooth sail.

He however, said that PDP is a strong party in the country and would continue to remain so. He advised his subjects to continue to show support to the party both in the state and country at large.

Chief Iwuanyanwu used the occasion to advice political office holders to see their positions as transient and not to allow their offices to overweigh them. He criticized such situation when people stay in the comfort of their homes to dictate who occupies one position or the other.

Insisting that it is undemocratic. He challenged all those who want to be part of the ongoing PDP congress to present themselves for a true congress both in the wards and the local governments.