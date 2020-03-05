Aftermath of Supreme Court Loss: Heads To Roll In PDP Over Anti Party .As Senator SamDaddy Anyanwu Gets Expulsion



Tunji Adedeji

Barely 48hours after the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the sacking of former Governor of Imo State, the State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the expulsion of Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu, from the party for hobnobbing with the opposition.

The Former Imo West Senator, Anyanwu was alleged to have worked with the opposition in Imo State to fight the PDP victory during and after the election.

“The party took disciplinary action against its members from Monday 28 October 2019 sequel to the conclusive disciplinary procedures to this effect by his Amaimo Ward and Ikeduru Local Government Area of the party as well as the subsequent ratification by the Imo West Senatorial one Executive and the State Working Committee.

According to a press release signed by the State Secretary of PDP, Hon Ray Emeana ,”In view of the above, the party is invited to note that Senator Anyanwu is no longer entitled to the rights and privileges of a party member including serving in any committee of the party.”

The release further reads,” Attached are the resolutions of Amaimo Ward, Ikeduru LGA, Imo West Senatorial District Executive and the State Working Committee.”

Recall that before now there were allegations that the expelled party chieftain and his core supporters have been hobnobbing with the All Progressives Congress in ways that were detrimental to the interest of the PDP.

An investigation by our correspondent, however, showed that more heads are to roll in PDP over anti Party in few more days to come.