OCDA Goes On Illegal Developers •Seals Unapproved Structures ••Recovers Agency’s Property



By Onyekachi Eze

Days of illegal construction work within the Owerri metropolis may have come to an end, following a mapped out itinery of work by the newly appointed General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, Engr. Innocent Ikpamezie.

In an inspection tour around the metropolis yesterday, the OCDA boss was disappointed on the spate of risk the public is subjected to, by both the developers and builders.

According to Ikpamezie, developers only engage in developing their sites without prior approval from necessary agencies.

In addition, he said that the Owerri master plan was placed in jeopardy, thereby constituting to both social, economic and environmental degradation.

Against this backdrop, Engr. Ikpamezie in accordance with the edict establishing OCDA has sealed off some ongoing projects for reasons connected with standard, inability to meet up with the building approval or plan.

A petrol station in its construction stage along donkay junction MCC/Uratta road was sealed off.

Another fuel station by Tracas Transport Company MCC/Uratta road was also placed on hold till further notice.

Carrying out the assignment, the OCDA boss while buttressing the imminent dangers said if the petrol stations are allowed to be sited, it would be as same as a suicide mission, especially as it surrounds both residential houses and schools.

Another visited area was Umuahia street located at Aladinma Housing Estate, where the agency said ‘No’ to the citing of a Glo mast right inside a living compound.

The GM disclosed that before now, the agency had issued an order against the construction of the mast in the said location, however questioned why people would be flaunting government directives even as it is a life saving gesture.

In a related development, the quest to work in tandem with the government’s 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery of government Hope Uzodinma has been a hallmark in the daily activities of the OCDA management.

Sequel to that, Engr. Ikpamezie led team embarked on a recovery mission of government and OCDA property with a visit to Imo Housing MCC Owerri.

The OCDA Corpers’ lodge, GM’s lodge, and landed property at IMSU junction roundabout were all visited, with a move to developing them for the good of Imo.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Engr. Ikpamezie opined that days of much talk is over, stating that he believes in result oriented actions.

He averred that the governor is committed to elevating the State to an envy of other States in the federation.

Ikpamezie said, he same spirit is what I come with, geared towards restoring the sanctity of the Owerri Master plan.

However, he enjoined developers to be law abiding by obtaining their building permit.

“The government has created an enabling environment for investors to thrive”.

“We do not come to witch-hunt anyone. All we ask is that right thing be done. Blame us not for any action we undertake. We are on a mission to restore that beauty on which Owerri metropolis was created, and that we will achieve together by your support”, Ikpamezie said.