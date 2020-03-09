3 Years After: Member Of Kidnap- Gang Who Murdered Rev. Fr. Osunkwo Nabbed On Return From Indonesia



By: Tochi Onyeubi

It is now end of road for an alleged kidnap and murder suspect, one Charles Nnanna “m”, who allegedly was part of the gang who killed one Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state.

Recall that in 2017, Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Orlu, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, a native of Osina who arrived the country in preparations for his father’s burial, was kidnapped at Banana junction in Amaifeke Orlu LGA on the 1st of September 2017, when he stopped over to buy something.

Unknown to him, he was being trailed. They whisked him away to an undisclosed location. The following day, he’s lifeless body was found in the bush.

According to the police report, “On the 16/02/2020 at about 5:40pm, at Aji in Oru East Local Government Area Imo State, operatives of the commands Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Charles Nnanna ‘M’ of Aji in Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State. “

“It is not worthy that on the 1/09/2017 at about 08 35pm some kidnappers operating in a Toyota Avalon car kidnapped one Rev, Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo a native of Osina whom came home to bury his late Father, consequently, his lifeless body was later recovered a day later at Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area Imo State, for his involvement in a case of kidnap and murder of Rev Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo”

The suspect who hailed from Aji in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state, was said to have fled to Indonesia after committing the crime but was arrested upon his return while on his traditional wedding ceremony. He has since confessed to the crime and his role in the operation.

Continuing, “Upon Investigation into this matter all the suspects were rounded up except Charles Nnanna whom fled to Indonesia. However, based on credible intelligence, he was arrested, while on his traditional wedding ceremony. He has confessed to the crime as well as his role in the operation. He will be prosecuted accordingly.”