PDP Clears Air On Samdaddy’s Expulsion .Says Senator Remains Suspended



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has reiterated that Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) remains expelled from the party contrary to the story making the rounds that he has been recalled by the Southeast Zone of the party.

Speaking in Owerri, the State Secretary of the party, Hon Nze Ray Emeana said that Senator Samuel Anyanwu was expelled from the party on Monday October 28, 2019 following due process as outlined in the party’s constitution.

He said that after completing the process of his expulsion at the Ward Level, a letter was written to the National Secretariat of the PDP which was acknowledged on November 11, 2019.

The PDP Scribe said that “there has been a lot of stories surrounding Senator Anyanwu’s expulsion. The truth is that his Ward in Amaimo Ikeduru LGA expelled him with his suspension letter signed by the Ward Officers who brought it to the State, but we told them that they should follow the right channel by first presenting the letter to Ikeduru LGA PDP which they did”.

Emeana continued “The matter was then taken to the Zone and the Zone set up a committee and invited Sam Daddy and others involved three times, but they shunned the committee headed by a Senior Lawyer and Legal Adviser”

He maintained that after the committee confirmed the process, the letter was then sent to the Imo PDP State Working Committee (SWC) formerly headed by Ex PDP State Chairman Chief Charles Ezekwem and therefore Sam Daddy’s Expulsion was ratified by the State PDP.

Emeana said that when Senator Anyanwu was suspended, he had left the Senate and therefore his matter was not for the National Working Committee NWC to handle, but his Ward and the State PDP.

Meanwhile, at the last PDP Southeast Zonal meeting held in Enugu State on Sunday, the National Vice Chairman, Southeast, Chief Umahi declared that Senator Anyanwu should be recalled because the Zone was not informed of his suspension.

However, Nze Ray Emeana said that he has since called Chief Umahi who said he was mislead with the information he had, not knowing that the Expulsion of Senator Anyanwu followed due process.