CHIKE OKAFOR HOSTS GOV UZODIMMA, FLAGS OFF HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME

By Imo Trumpeta -
0
52


The ranking member representing  Okigwe South in the federal House of  Representatives, Abuja, Rt  Hon  Deacon Chike John  Okafor, penultimate  Friday played host  to the  Executive  Governor of  Imo State, Distinguished  Senator Hope  Odidika  Uzodimma(Onwa Oyoko)  at his Country home Obowo, on the occasion of flag off of second phase of National Health Insurance  Continuous enrollment  Scheme for Okigwe  South, attracted by him  in which the Governor was the Special  Guest of honor.
Earlier in his brief remark, the  Chief host Rt  Hon  Deacon Chike John  Okafor expressed appreciation to  Governor  Uzodimma  for  honoring his invitation  for the flag off ceremony, observing that without the Governor’s miraculous emergence through the restoration of his stolen mandate by the  Apex  Court that the environment would not have been favorable and conducive for the August event to hold.
Deacon  Okafor stressed that his constituents of Okigwe South were in high spirit to welcome the Governor who symbolizes positive change, prosperity and hope for a better Imo State and that the event as packaged was made to capture dual purpose of celebrating the Governor’s victory alongside the formal flag off of second phase of  National Health Insurance Continuous  enrollment  scheme for his beloved constituents.
He expressed  appreciation to the National Primary  Health Care Development  Agency for their help and immeasurable contributions since he started the programme, adding that vital health equipment and supplies were also assembled for distribution in the course of the event to the twelve designated primary health care centers in the three local government  Areas of  Okigwe  South, comprising :Ehime  Mbano, Obowo and  Ihitte  Uboma.
Rt  Hon Chike Okafor further eulogized  Governor  Uzodimma for his magnanimity and large heartedness which played out during the 2019 general elections when the Governor instructed the  Director General of  his campaign, Chief Cosmos Iwu to ensure that he was delivered on the premise that he was a candidate of the ruling party, observing that such rare display of good leadership and fatherliness could only have come from a magnanimous and public spirited leader like  Governor Uzodimma who harbours neither malice nor animosity against anybody. He assured the Governor  that he will in l concert  with  his constituents  remain loyal and supportive to  the  Governor and his government, revealing that  they will work together with the Governor as events unfold in the next couple of weeks to raise a candidate for the replacement of one of their late sons, late Senator  Benjamin  Uwajumogu who died  in active service aa the  Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Governor  Uzodimma  eulogized  Deacon Chike John  Okafor  for being a good  Ambassador of the ruling party, adding that it  was evident that the All Progressives  Congress was working and fully on ground in Okigwe South because of the sagacity of the ebullient and performing Federal lawmaker  .He assured that he will partner with such a young  and  performing lawmaker like  Deacon Okafor, reiterating  that  his government will get involved in the laudable health care programs of the Federal lawmaker and consolidate the novel initiative to serve the people better hence  government is one.
Speaking  further, Governor Uzodimma affirmed his readiness to build bridges of peace and partnership to straighten the fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, insisting that under his watch  as the  Governor and leader of the party in the  state that the era  of in-house fighting, bickering and animosity was over  hence it was unnecessary and uncalled for seeing members of same party fighting one another. He revealed that peace will take center stage  and indeed  enforced  in the party, promising that his government will right the wrongs of the past by ensuring that quality of life of the citizenry is improved through prosperity driven policies like employment creation, security of lives and property, various forms of massive empowerment programs, putting in place quality infrastructure  and eradication of poverty and all forms of suffering in the society.
He paid tribute to Late Senator Ben Uwajuomugu who happened to be an indigene of Ihitte –Uboma in Okigwe South Federal Constituency and promised that in the next few weeks, he would work with the people of the Area to raise a worthy successor that will be acceptable to all .The Governor further called for a minute silence in honor of the departed Senator who died in active service to the fatherland.
Governor  Uzodimma charged the youths to be of good behavior and shun violence and other forms of social vices because they needed  to step up action  in the right direction by working hard and utilizing and harnessing their youthfulness optimally and positively in preparation for old age and retirement time. He admonished all and sundry to write good history of oneself through good deeds and service to God and humanity.
The Governor promised the people of Okigwe South that they should go home and spread the message of prosperity and better days ahead, affirming that in the next couple of months IMO state will witness the kind of transformation that will take place in fulfillment of his campaign promises.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Co–ordinator of Deacon Chike Okafor  free medical outreach and  National Health Insurance continuous enrollment scheme, Dr Mazi  Ejikeme while introducing the team of medical Doctors running the program in the designated  Health care centers in the three Council Area of Okigwe South  said that the scheme was a  metamorphosis of the annual comprehensive free medical outreach initiated by Deacon Chike  Okafor since 2015 and that the need to upgrade it to free daily health care services caused the lawmaker to attract the National Health Insurance continuous enrollment scheme to provide free medical care to the indigenes of the Federal constituency. He recalled that the first phase of the scheme was flagged off last year at Ihitte–Uboma with capturing of initial five thousand beneficiaries, assuring that the second phase being flagged will capture additional five thousand beneficiaries. He made a special request for inclusion of surgery hence it is not included in the NHIS medical services currently offered in the scheme.
Speaking on behalf of the members of House of Reps Committee on Health Care Services numbering nine, who were physically present, the Committee Chairman and Member representing Yauri and Shanga federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Hon Tanko Yusuf Sunnu eulogised Deacon Chike Okafor for being a worthy representative of his people and shining example in the legislative business that should be emulated. He revealed that they had successfully carried out oversight functions of the numerous health care facilities domiciled in the federal constituency that were attracted and equipped by Deacon Chike Okafor and praised the Doctors running the program for their commitment.  Hon Tanko revealed that they were impressed that Deacon had completed the payment of the contributory fund for the exercise and urged the beneficiaries to take the exercise seriously.
Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos  Iwu who was also the Chairman of the occasion had earlier in his opening speech congratulated Deacon  Chike on his quality representation and display of uncommon leadership qualities that have made him  utilize his coveted position to attract massive democracy dividend for his teeming constituents, assuring him of the continued support of the people of the Federal Constituency.
In their separate remarks, the Executive Secretaries of National Primary Health Care Development Agency  and  National Health Insurance  Scheme ably represented by Dr Eric  Nwaze,  Zonal Co-ordinator South East zone of National  Primary  Health Care  Development  Agency through  Mrs Stella Okoro, Co-ordinator of Imo State National  Primary  Health Care  Development Agency and  the duo of Dr Eke Jonathan, General Manager, formal sector Department and Pharmacist Chinasa Agwunobi, General  Manager Southeast Zone of National Health Insurance Scheme respectively spoke glowingly of Deacon Chike’s steadfastness in providing quality health care for his teeming constituents and pledged to continue with their contribution in the lofty partnership that has improved the health care need of the people of Okigwe  South.
Others who lent their voices to commend Deacon Chike Okafor on his magnanimity and quality representation include the State Assembly Members representing Obowo, Hon Kennedy  Ibeh and his Ehime Mbano counterpart Hon  Prince  Emeka Nduka respectively.
Roll call  of  dignitaries in attendance include: Deputy Governor, Prof Placid  Njoku, Chief Cosmos Iwu, Secretary to the state government, Barrister  Nnamdi  Anyaehie, Chief of Staff to the Governor, the  State Commissioner of Police, the State  Director of  Department of State  Services, the  State  Commandant of Civil Defence  Corps, Hon Tanko  Yusuf of the  House Representatives with  his  colleagues as follows :Hon  Samuel  Babatunde, Hon  Obinna  Chidioka,  Hon  Boniface  Sunday Emerengwa, Hon  Akintola  Labi, Hon Unman  Abdullahi, Hon  Magadi Amos Gwamna, Hon  Abubakar  Sarki Dahiru and  Mrs  Umaru Joyce (Director/ Clerk Health Care Services  Committee) .
Others include, Hon Kennedy  Ibeh, Hon  Emeka  Nduka, Chief Longers  Anyanwu,  Rt  Deputy  Commissioner of  Police, Francis  Ihechere, representatives of Executive  Secretaries of National Health Insurance Scheme and National Primary Health Care Development Agencies, Chief  Mark  Uchendu, traditional rulers, Special  Adviser to  the  Governor on Local Government  Affairs, Hon  Mrs Rubby  Emela, Directors of General  Services of Obowo, Ihitte–Uboma  and  Ehime  Mbano and numerous dignitaries  too  many to be  mentioned.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR