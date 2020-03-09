CHIKE OKAFOR HOSTS GOV UZODIMMA, FLAGS OFF HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME



The ranking member representing Okigwe South in the federal House of Representatives, Abuja, Rt Hon Deacon Chike John Okafor, penultimate Friday played host to the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma(Onwa Oyoko) at his Country home Obowo, on the occasion of flag off of second phase of National Health Insurance Continuous enrollment Scheme for Okigwe South, attracted by him in which the Governor was the Special Guest of honor.

Earlier in his brief remark, the Chief host Rt Hon Deacon Chike John Okafor expressed appreciation to Governor Uzodimma for honoring his invitation for the flag off ceremony, observing that without the Governor’s miraculous emergence through the restoration of his stolen mandate by the Apex Court that the environment would not have been favorable and conducive for the August event to hold.

Deacon Okafor stressed that his constituents of Okigwe South were in high spirit to welcome the Governor who symbolizes positive change, prosperity and hope for a better Imo State and that the event as packaged was made to capture dual purpose of celebrating the Governor’s victory alongside the formal flag off of second phase of National Health Insurance Continuous enrollment scheme for his beloved constituents.

He expressed appreciation to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency for their help and immeasurable contributions since he started the programme, adding that vital health equipment and supplies were also assembled for distribution in the course of the event to the twelve designated primary health care centers in the three local government Areas of Okigwe South, comprising :Ehime Mbano, Obowo and Ihitte Uboma.

Rt Hon Chike Okafor further eulogized Governor Uzodimma for his magnanimity and large heartedness which played out during the 2019 general elections when the Governor instructed the Director General of his campaign, Chief Cosmos Iwu to ensure that he was delivered on the premise that he was a candidate of the ruling party, observing that such rare display of good leadership and fatherliness could only have come from a magnanimous and public spirited leader like Governor Uzodimma who harbours neither malice nor animosity against anybody. He assured the Governor that he will in l concert with his constituents remain loyal and supportive to the Governor and his government, revealing that they will work together with the Governor as events unfold in the next couple of weeks to raise a candidate for the replacement of one of their late sons, late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu who died in active service aa the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma eulogized Deacon Chike John Okafor for being a good Ambassador of the ruling party, adding that it was evident that the All Progressives Congress was working and fully on ground in Okigwe South because of the sagacity of the ebullient and performing Federal lawmaker .He assured that he will partner with such a young and performing lawmaker like Deacon Okafor, reiterating that his government will get involved in the laudable health care programs of the Federal lawmaker and consolidate the novel initiative to serve the people better hence government is one.

Speaking further, Governor Uzodimma affirmed his readiness to build bridges of peace and partnership to straighten the fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, insisting that under his watch as the Governor and leader of the party in the state that the era of in-house fighting, bickering and animosity was over hence it was unnecessary and uncalled for seeing members of same party fighting one another. He revealed that peace will take center stage and indeed enforced in the party, promising that his government will right the wrongs of the past by ensuring that quality of life of the citizenry is improved through prosperity driven policies like employment creation, security of lives and property, various forms of massive empowerment programs, putting in place quality infrastructure and eradication of poverty and all forms of suffering in the society.

He paid tribute to Late Senator Ben Uwajuomugu who happened to be an indigene of Ihitte –Uboma in Okigwe South Federal Constituency and promised that in the next few weeks, he would work with the people of the Area to raise a worthy successor that will be acceptable to all .The Governor further called for a minute silence in honor of the departed Senator who died in active service to the fatherland.

Governor Uzodimma charged the youths to be of good behavior and shun violence and other forms of social vices because they needed to step up action in the right direction by working hard and utilizing and harnessing their youthfulness optimally and positively in preparation for old age and retirement time. He admonished all and sundry to write good history of oneself through good deeds and service to God and humanity.

The Governor promised the people of Okigwe South that they should go home and spread the message of prosperity and better days ahead, affirming that in the next couple of months IMO state will witness the kind of transformation that will take place in fulfillment of his campaign promises.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Co–ordinator of Deacon Chike Okafor free medical outreach and National Health Insurance continuous enrollment scheme, Dr Mazi Ejikeme while introducing the team of medical Doctors running the program in the designated Health care centers in the three Council Area of Okigwe South said that the scheme was a metamorphosis of the annual comprehensive free medical outreach initiated by Deacon Chike Okafor since 2015 and that the need to upgrade it to free daily health care services caused the lawmaker to attract the National Health Insurance continuous enrollment scheme to provide free medical care to the indigenes of the Federal constituency. He recalled that the first phase of the scheme was flagged off last year at Ihitte–Uboma with capturing of initial five thousand beneficiaries, assuring that the second phase being flagged will capture additional five thousand beneficiaries. He made a special request for inclusion of surgery hence it is not included in the NHIS medical services currently offered in the scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the members of House of Reps Committee on Health Care Services numbering nine, who were physically present, the Committee Chairman and Member representing Yauri and Shanga federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Hon Tanko Yusuf Sunnu eulogised Deacon Chike Okafor for being a worthy representative of his people and shining example in the legislative business that should be emulated. He revealed that they had successfully carried out oversight functions of the numerous health care facilities domiciled in the federal constituency that were attracted and equipped by Deacon Chike Okafor and praised the Doctors running the program for their commitment. Hon Tanko revealed that they were impressed that Deacon had completed the payment of the contributory fund for the exercise and urged the beneficiaries to take the exercise seriously.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu who was also the Chairman of the occasion had earlier in his opening speech congratulated Deacon Chike on his quality representation and display of uncommon leadership qualities that have made him utilize his coveted position to attract massive democracy dividend for his teeming constituents, assuring him of the continued support of the people of the Federal Constituency.

In their separate remarks, the Executive Secretaries of National Primary Health Care Development Agency and National Health Insurance Scheme ably represented by Dr Eric Nwaze, Zonal Co-ordinator South East zone of National Primary Health Care Development Agency through Mrs Stella Okoro, Co-ordinator of Imo State National Primary Health Care Development Agency and the duo of Dr Eke Jonathan, General Manager, formal sector Department and Pharmacist Chinasa Agwunobi, General Manager Southeast Zone of National Health Insurance Scheme respectively spoke glowingly of Deacon Chike’s steadfastness in providing quality health care for his teeming constituents and pledged to continue with their contribution in the lofty partnership that has improved the health care need of the people of Okigwe South.

Others who lent their voices to commend Deacon Chike Okafor on his magnanimity and quality representation include the State Assembly Members representing Obowo, Hon Kennedy Ibeh and his Ehime Mbano counterpart Hon Prince Emeka Nduka respectively.

Roll call of dignitaries in attendance include: Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, Chief Cosmos Iwu, Secretary to the state government, Barrister Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief of Staff to the Governor, the State Commissioner of Police, the State Director of Department of State Services, the State Commandant of Civil Defence Corps, Hon Tanko Yusuf of the House Representatives with his colleagues as follows :Hon Samuel Babatunde, Hon Obinna Chidioka, Hon Boniface Sunday Emerengwa, Hon Akintola Labi, Hon Unman Abdullahi, Hon Magadi Amos Gwamna, Hon Abubakar Sarki Dahiru and Mrs Umaru Joyce (Director/ Clerk Health Care Services Committee) .

Others include, Hon Kennedy Ibeh, Hon Emeka Nduka, Chief Longers Anyanwu, Rt Deputy Commissioner of Police, Francis Ihechere, representatives of Executive Secretaries of National Health Insurance Scheme and National Primary Health Care Development Agencies, Chief Mark Uchendu, traditional rulers, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government Affairs, Hon Mrs Rubby Emela, Directors of General Services of Obowo, Ihitte–Uboma and Ehime Mbano and numerous dignitaries too many to be mentioned.