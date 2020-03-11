Police Nab Kidnappers Who Murdered Ugoeze Of Owerri North



By: Tochi Onyeubi

Suspected killers of late Ugoeze Comfort Okoro, wife of traditional ruler, Owaelu Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state, HRH Eze Dr. Emmanuel Okoro have been nabbed by the gallant men of the Imo state police force.

The suspects, in a police release named the following, Okonkwo Uchechukwu “m” 37yrs, Nnaemeka Ike “m”, 27yrs both resident at MCC Uratta road, Owerri North LGA, Kelechi Njemanze ” m” 28yrs of Amawom, Owerri Municipal, Okechi Standley Igbo “m” 35yrs of Ifakala, Mbaitoli LGA, Tochukwu Chukwuemeka “m” 20yrs of Okohia, Isikenesi Ideato South LGA, Uchechi Ibekwe “m” 30yrs of Owaelu, Uratta, Owerri North LGA and Omeli Judu Chinaza “m” 24yrs of Imezi Ulo, Eziagu of Enugu state.

It was gathered that on the 26th of January the wife of HRH Eze Dr. Okoro, was abducted at her residence by unknown gun men who invaded the palace and took her to an unknown destination, while also collecting the sum of four Million Naira without releasing her.

“On 26/1/2020, the wife of HRH Eze Dr. Emmanuel Okoro the traditional Ruler of Owaelu Uratta Owerri North LGA was kidnapped at her residence at about 2130hrs by unknown gun men who invaded the Eze’s Palace and abducted his wife to unknown destination where she was kept hostage. Hoodlums collected ransom of four million naira without releasing the victim”.

Subsequent kidnap incidents which happened within the period, had pointers to the gang, after one Njemanze Kelechi was arrested, who inturn named other members of the group who were arrested at their hideout.

“Another kidnapping incident occurred on 31/1/2020 where one Okonkwo Uchechukwu ‘m’ and Nnaemekka Ikeh both of Amaifeke 0rlu LGA resident at MCC/Uratta road were kidnapped and their Grey colour Toyota Venza Car reg. No. GGE 510 FM was robbed from them. On receipt of the information operatives of Anti kidnapping Unit Swung into action trailed and arrested one Kelechi Njamanze ‘m’ an ex-convict and he volunteered statement mentioning one Okechi Stanley Igbo alias WHITE as their kingpin.” It read

“In pursuance of the fleeing suspects, Okechi Stanley Igbo alias White was arrested and he in turn took operatives to their hideout for arrest of Tochukwu Chukwuemeka ‘m’ and Uchechi Ibekwe ‘m’. “

“They confessed to the crimes and stated that Ugoeze Comfort Okoro died in their custody. Investigation is ongoing.”

Addressing newsmen while parading suspects for crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bolaji Fafowora reiterated his earlier resolve to take the crime fighting to the den and hideouts of kidnappers and armed robbers.

He informed that, the above cases are on its advanced stages and suspects will be charged to court for prosecution, as he appealed to citizens of the state to continue cooperating with police, as they provide safety and security as well as continue to rid the state of all crime and criminality.