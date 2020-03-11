Excitement In Imo PDP, As Ihedioha Enters Owerri



By: Tochi Onyeubi

Excitement has rented the air especially for members of the PDP, since the information filtered in about the return of former Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Trumpeta learnt that despite losing in the Supreme Court, Imolites are in high spirit and are warming up to receive him as he arrives Owerri today.

Recall that, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha’s administration was cut short by the Supreme Court verdict of January 14, ousting him from power, while announcing Sen. Hope Uzodinma the new executive governor of Imo state.

Ever since the judgment, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, most PDP chieftains and his team of legal officers have been in Abuja, challenging the outcome of the judgment and calling for reversal of the said verdict, which finally ruled in favour of Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

With the long protracted legal battle over and litigations ended, the former governor will be arriving Imo today.

He had earlier in his statement to Ndi Imo after the Supreme court decision, thanked Imolites who played key roles in the quest for justice and truth, adding that, he is proud to be a recipient of their genuine mandate and will forever cherish the support and cooperation he received during his tenure.

Accepting the judgment while thanking his legal team and well meaning Nigerians from all walks of life, he said he accepts trials and difficulties as part of life, which according to him, makes one more wiser and sympathetic to the plights of others.

He maintained that, he is firmly resolved never to give up on the struggle for a better Imo state. A statement made public by the chairman, Reception Committee for Emeka Ihedioha Welcome Home celebrations, Prof Obioma Iheduru disclosed that he will be home on Thursday 12th March, 2020.

“In recognition of his exploits as a courageous man, and a lion-hearted fighter in both national and state politics, the committee has made elaborate plans to welcome him home” the committee added.

It further asked stakeholders, party stalwarts, numerous political associates and friends to troop out en masse to give the former governor the rousing welcome that he rightly deserves.

Apart from airport reception, a grand reception holds thereafter at the PDP secretariat.