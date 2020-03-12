Okigwe Zone Senate Seat: Why PDP Should Consider Emma Okewulonu .As Ikeoha’s Loyalty To Party Speaks Volume



Orji Sampson

As the battle for who replaces Late Sen Ben Uwajumogu at the red chambers of the National Assembly as the Senator for Imo North Senatorial District, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is been compelled to approach the contest with a better and very credible candidate.

After the All Progressive Congress APC won the last two contests in 2015 (Following the court’s decision to short live Sen Athan Achonu’s victory under PDP) and the subsequent victory of late Uwajumogu in 2019, PDP have been urged to have a serious rethink on who to fill in the forthcoming election to replace Uwajumogu.

According to party faithful, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, popularly called “Ikeoha Obowo” has no doubt emerged as the most credible and people’s choice to fly the flag for PDP if they must clinch the seat of Okigwe zone senate.

“Ikeoha remains a Loyal and humble PDP faithful who inspite of some hurts have remained in the party lending his unalloyed support and it would not be out of place for the party to reciprocate by giving him the mandate to contest and with the election for PDP having been adjudged in all quarters as the candidate that will not just deliver for PDP but for the entire Okigwe zone with an uncommon representation.

It could be recalled that in 2011 as a true party loyalist, Ikeoha contested for Okigwe South Reps seat but was asked to step down and for the interest of the party he obliged the then state governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

Again in 2015 Chief Okewulonu once again contested for the same Okigwe South Reps Seat and was coasting to primary victory before Abuja powers in the party topped his ambition to favour another candidate but he never left the party nor worked against party interest as many did. He rather remained steadfast in PDP with honour, humility and atmost desire to achieve greatness with the biggest and best party in Africa” party faithful who spoke with newsmen revealed.

They maintained that it would only be logical and progressive for the party to favour a man of dignity, who is loved by many and whose philanthropic gestures has gone viral in Okigwe zone prompting youth bodies and socio-cultural groups in the zone and beyond to endorse and recommend him as the most credible person to give Okigwe people an effective and efficient representation.