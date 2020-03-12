Non Payment of Salaries Threaten Imo Poly Matriculation .As Civil Servants Cry Out



By Tunji Adedeji

The scheduled matriculation of fresh students of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo may suffer challenges following the inability of the workers to receive their monthly salaries since the beginning of the year.

Trumpeta learnt that despite the promise by the new governor that workers in the state would receive their salaries before 25th of every month, Imo Poly staff are yet to smile to the bank since he came to office.

It was further gathered that the aggrieved workers are spoiling for a showdown against the non-payment by staging a boycott of the planned matriculation scheduled for Friday.

The school holds matriculation for fresh students this weekend.

However, Civil servants and other members of the state’s workforce have appealed to Gov Hope Uzodinma to pay them their February salary warning that irreparable damage is ongoing as a result of omission in this month salary payment of workers.

A cross-section of the workers who spoke with journalists in Owerri , the Imo state capital yesterday said the nonpayment of workers for the month of February has paralyzed activities at the Ministries ,Parastatals and LGA’s.

Trumpeta gathered that a lot of civil servants are complaining bitterly and are articulating open confrontation and protest to the Hope Uzodinma led administration.

Our correspondent was reliably informed that the workers were impressed with the governor’s unflinching commitment to workers’ welfare but don’t understand why the governor has refused to pay them this month.

Facts on ground show that almost 60 percent of Imo Civil Servants are yet to receive their February salary not to talk of arrears.

They appealed to the governor to see reasons and save Imo workers from untimely death as a result of hunger, by paying them their salaries.

They said spiral effect of Uzodinma government’s failure to pay Imo workers their salaries is horrendous and far reaching, therefore appealing to him to have mercy on them and show some humanity.

Effort made to get the government reaction proved abortive as the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu told Trumpeta to call back, saying he was in a meeting.