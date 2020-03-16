APC Crisis: Emma Ibediro’s APC National Organizing Sec Job Shaky .As Deputy Plans To Takeover



Tunji Adedeji

The plot to remove the National Organizing Secretary Of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Emma Ibediro, ahead of the 2023 general elections has refused to wane and continued to gain currency following an attempt by his deputy Mohammed Sani Ibrahim to usurp the office.

Ibediro’s recent comment to newsmen last Saturday in Abuja on an attempt by his deputy to take over his position also gave credence to the claim that his position is shaky.

Ibediro while fielding question from journalists described the Kaduna born politician as a meddlesome interloper whose vaunting ambition has blinded to wallow in ignorance, adding that Ibrahim has not only lent himself to those he said are hell bent in the mission to Destroy APC, But Is Trying To Cash In On The Crisis To Raise His Political Profile, Vowing That The Goal Is Unattainable.

He Said “My Attention Has Been Drawn To A Statement By One Mohammed Sani Ibrahim, my deputy, to the effect that he is now the acting National Organizing Secretary. I want to tell you that there’s no love lost between us. For all I know he is also trying to Cash in on the crisis within the party when it is not necessary. For me I can only describe him as a meddlesome interloper which is not new to me.”

While noting that the matter is still pending in the court of appeal and hence subjudice , he disclosed that Ibrahim has approached a high court over the issue and lost, declaring that his ambitious deputy cannot benefit from the case since he’s is not a party in the suit, besides the fact that the position of National Organizing Secretary is zoned to Southeast.

“When that judgment was given at a time, he came to the office and he wants to take over. And he was rightly advised by the National Legal Adviser that this order is on appeal and that he cannot take over. After about a year, he went to court the Federal High Court Abuja and filed a case, in 2019 and we met him in Court. And the Judge ruled that he has no Locus Standi that he is not a party in the main Suit and definitely not a party in the Appeal that the court cannot help him, and as a matter of fact the Court threw away the matter. This happened about two weeks ago.”

With the exit of Izunaso from APC who went to APGA to pursue his Senatorial ambition, he pointed out that the Southeast Caucus of the party and the NEC of the zone have renewed their endorsement of his position as NOS, regardless of the outcome of the Appeal.

When asked on his stance on APC, he maintained that whatever be the issue in the party would be sorted out as, it has become necessary.

He added that whatever the sins of the National Chairman, the APC constitution does not envisage situation where the National Chairman of a party will be sacked by ward executive. He also noted that perhaps those that recruited Ibrahim believe that since he has decided not to be part of what he considers an attempt to disorganize the party that this is perhaps a way to bend his hands to come back.

“But it is not possible because when I was sworn in as the Party’s NOS after the APC convention, I swore to defend the constitution of the party, APC. And under the constitution Of the party, I might also let you know because this is the first time I’m Speaking on this issue, In Articles 21 b,c,d, especially d, the constitution is clear on the discipline of members. The Article does not contemplate a situation where it is free for all, where anybody can seat add remove anybody like what happened in Edo.

I’m One Of Those Who Believe That Whatever May Be The Sins Of The National Chairman, It Is Not Right For A Ward Executive To Seek To Remove The National Chairman Of Our Party. It Is Not In Our Constitution.

I believe that those who are fighting the battle, that it is a matter of time and they will come to their senses and join hands and put our party back on track. So for me I believe that everybody can still be brought together for our party to progress. This party has won election at a very critical period in the history of this country.

This party has been able to produce a leadership without rancour in the National Assembly. This party whether we like it or not has performed more than it did in 2015, so it is not an appropriate time to fight.