Corona Virus Disease Care Hits Imo … As Suspected Woman Who Used Imo Airport To Enugu Test Negative



By: Tochi Onyeubi

Palpable fear has gripped Imolites over the possible outbreak of the dreaded Corona Virus in the state even as the dust raised by the alleged presence of a suspect has been doused.

This is following the reported case in Enugu of a 70yrs woman suspected to be infected with the corona virus. She was said to have travelled to the United Kingdom five months ago to see her children and returned recently.

Reports indicated that she flew into the country to Lagos on March 11, 2020, showing symptoms of fever, cough, and mild respiratory distress, subsequently boarded a flight to Owerri through the Imo Airport, where she was moved to Enugu and isolated at Colliery Hospital and doctors collected oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal swab and sputum samples for test.

The Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire had earlier informed that the Enugu case which is still undergoing medical test, is not yet confirmed.

However, recent reports by the Enugu Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has revealed that, the suspected Enugu case has tested negative to the virus, assuring the public that they are fully activated and ready to respond to any issue arising from the corona virus.

Meanwhile, on getting the hint of the movement Imolites became worried about the woman suspect’s earlier movement from the airport in Owerri, a dangerous signal if she got in contact with people in flight and on arrival.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, Imo state, had earlier informed about their preparedness, should the virus outbreak be reported in Imo.

During a recent press briefing, the Ministry’s, Director Public Health, Dr. Austin Okeji revealed that efforts are on top gear to control and combat any likely spread.

Among efforts made by the ministry he listed, was the surveillance at the six entry points in the state, using hand held infrared, which he said will be done in partnership with road transport officials.

About 10 isolation centers at the General hospitals have been made available, where male and female accommodations are clearly specified for those screened and quarantined, with protective gears made available for health workers.

The ministry according to Dr. Okeji has also held workshop for clinical and health workers, Heads of General hospitals, Heads of Association of Private hospitals,

Nurses, Morticians, Health institutions, Clergy and Educational institutions in the state were sensitized on the dangers of Corona Virus as well as intimating them on the state’s preparedness and command structure.

Continuing, Dr. Nwokeji acknowledged that, the state has provided two ambulances to convey infected persons to these isolated centers, as he harped on the need for Imo citizens to adopt behavioural change in the fight of the menace, noting that, continuous and consistent hand washing as well as maintenance of personal hygiene will go a long way to reducing the spread.