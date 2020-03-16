EFCC Beams Fresh Light On Okorocha



There are strong indications that the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Orlu zone, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and family members may be guests of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC any moment from now, Trumpeta can report.

Since leaving office, Okorocha and family have been in the news over reports linking them to a possible investigation by the EFCC. Even before he left office in Owerri, the anti graft body has been prying on the family over the manner funds belonging to the State was managed. Apart from searching his houses, he has been under discreet investigation.

Despite going to court to stop his investigation after leaving office, Trumpeta can recall that EFCC is back for the ex governor and family. This newspaper can state that EFCC probe might not be unconnected to several petitions against him by various people in Imo since he left office. Also a recent court case which gave a go ahead for his investigation is also said to have instigated the new EFCC move.

Further details that Okorocha and the family may be on the wanted list of the EFCC over certain allegations related to how he governed Imo State for eight years.

It would be recalled that moments after he left office, the EFCC sealed several of his property including that of his children which prompted the former governor to rush to court.