Trouble Awaits Uzodinma Over Oshimole’s Problems In APC



The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma who has been restless over plots to remove the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, may run into trouble waters, if information filtering out from Abuja can be relied upon.

Sources in Abuja told our Abuja Correspondent that Governor of Imo State, has been put under “surveillance” following his stout defence and support for APC National Chairman to remain in office, even when it is clear that Powers that be in Abuja wants to see the back of the Former Labour Boss from APC Secretariat.

Trumpeta was told that Uzodinma is one of the strongest supports of Oshiomole, and has been dishing out funds to fight for Oshiomole to remain in office against popular demand.

Trumpeta was therefore told that Uzodinma “may pay” for his support for the APC National Chairman “whenever Abuja succeeds in sending him packing at last”.

Sources said that the Oshiomole saga has put Imo Governor into sleepless nights as he sees Oshiomole as one of the people that made him Governor, and therefore now is the time to pay him back, even as he is still confused as to what may befall him(Uzodinma) if the forces fighting Oshiomole succeed in sacking him from office.

Sources said that for pitting his support for Oshiomole, and “against Abuja” he will face tough times whenever Oshiomole is removed from office.

However, a counter source said that Uzodinma should not be blamed for mashalling out forces to help Oshiomole to remain in office, because the former Edo State Governor stood behind Uzodinma when nearly everybody abandoned Uzodinma during his battle in 2019 to be Governor of Imo State.

It was learnt that when Governor Rochas Okorocha was certain of Snatching Imo APC Governorship ticket for his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu, it was Oshiomole who stood behind Uzodinma, and even sent Alhaji Gulak to Imo to conduct the APC Governorship election as suggested by Uzodinma to Oshiomole.

Even when the Governorship primaries could not hold, and Gulak eloped from Imo and handed Oshiomole the “Result Sheet” of the “Primaries”, the APC National Boss accepted the “Result” and shunned Okorocha.

Again, when Okorocha presented Nwofor as Imo APC Chairman, Oshiomole rejected him, but rather gave recognition to the faction led by Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, which is Uzodinma’s camp.

Apart from these, sources also said that Oshiomole was part of the “Team” that persuaded the powers that be to allow “388 Booths” that was rejected in the Imo Governorship election Tribunal and Appeal Court to resurface at the Supreme Court to become the basis of the ruling that made Uzodinma Governor.

“To confirm this, Oshiomole was at the Supreme Court the day Uzodinma was declared Governor. He was there flesh and blood. So, who would want Uzodinma to now deny him because of threats from High Quarters?” Trumpeta was asked.

However, what pundits are saying is that even though Uzodinma acknowledges the help rendered to him by Oshiomole, including appointing Adams Oshiomole’s long time Personal Assistant PA into the Imo Executive Council as a Special Adviser SA, the Governor ought to play subtly than the manner he is going about it including granting open interviews swearing that he will not live to see Oshiomole disgraced, knowing that the Cabal fighting Oshiomole is very strong.

“It is true that Uzodinma has immunity now as a Governor, but the Cabal in Abuja is powerful and can deal with anybody they see as a challenge.

He should play it easy and should not be too forward about this matter. Tomorrow is very hazy so that this Oshiomole matter is not resurrected in the future to haunt him” Trumpeta was told.