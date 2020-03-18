Crisis Rocks SEMB, As Teachers Revolt Against Executive Secretary



Trouble has hit the Imo State Secondary Education Management Board SEMB following a head on collusion between Secondary School Teachers in the State and Executive Secretary of the Board, Mrs Oby Anyikude.

Information available to this Newspaper said that there is a running battle between the Teachers and Executive Secretary over how the Board is run, especially as it concerns the welfare of the Teachers.

The Teachers who besieged our office in Owerri with various allegations, alleged that what accrued to them as welfare, which they took for granted before, have all become difficult in the present regime of the current Executive Secretary.

They alleged that most teachers in the State are facing tough times following what they described as highhandedness caused by the pattern of administration in the Board now.

The Teachers who came from Orogwe Secondary School, Emeku Secondary School, Ikenegbu Secondary School, Secondary School Urualla etc said that the Executive Secretary must be called to order or they demonstrate for her removal saying that after all she was due for retirement.

They asked that she should change her management style and fight for the welfare of the Teachers, than what will worsen their economic survival.

They maintained that even the loans they usually obtain from Banks to help their families is about being frustrated by the Executive Secretary who finds it difficult to support them with such programmes.

“Before now, we get soft loans from Banks to argument our salaries. But now, the ES is about stopping that by not giving us the necessary papers for the loans” a teacher said.

They also alleged numerous matters which will come next edition.

However, when contacted on phone, the Executive Secretary Mrs Oby Anyikude could not pick her calls.

But a source from SEMB who answered our call said all the allegations against the ES by the Teachers are baseless, as the woman is one of the Best to have headed the SEMB in recent times, pointing out that she does not joke with Teachers salaries and welfare, adding that Mrs Anyikude is one the best things that has happened to SEMB in the recent time.

“She is experienced and runs and open door policy, and has changed the welfare of Secondary School Teachers in the State” a source said.