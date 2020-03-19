Any Appointee Caught In Corrupt Practices Will Be A Sure Candidate Of EFCC, Uzodimma Warns



Governor Hope Uzodimma, has advised his political appointees to be loyal, honest and committed as they discharge their assigned duties to help drive home the vision of his administration aimed at bettering lives of citizens, warning that any appointee caught in corrupt practices will be a sure candidate of EFCC.

The Governor also told them to be mindful of the needs of the people so that they manifest efficiently and effectively with much sacrifice of their personal comfort to genuinely meet collective objective.

He gave the advise when he officially opened the Three -Days Retreat for Exco Members and other top Government Officials of Imo State, holding at Imo Concorde Hotel, Owerri, on Thursday.

While reminding the appointees to perform their duty with human face as all eyes are on them to assess their performance, urged them to help drive to reality the agenda of the administration which he said hinged on reconciliation, reconstruction and recovery, targeted at developing and reforming the State.

Uzodimma, who enjoined them to focus actively on Imo Project with genuine intention and team work, told them not to indulge in corruption as anyone who does so would be handed to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

He maintained that the vision of his administration which is anchored on good governance, transparent leadership and rule of law should be taken seriously because their appointment was purely on merit considering their pedigrees.

“I feel delighted to address you as members of Team New Imo who are automatically apostle of the new government. You are the drivers of the new Imo. Consider yourselves lucky to be part of the government. Manifest honesty and godliness in your duty”.

He emphasized he has zero tolerance to hunger, but attaches much importance to education, health, agriculture, economy and security and wellbeing and welfare of the people.

Blaming past administrations for retarding development of the State, Uzodimma said he must break the jinx of bad leadership and poverty in the State through his “vision of reconciliation, rehabilitation and recovery”.

The Governor warned the civil servants against fraudulent activities, vowing that those who use ghost workers to doctor finance of the State would be sanctioned if they continue.

“It is unacceptable that some Civil Servants doctor State fund with ghost workers. Past governments had retarded the development of the State through fraudulence”, he revealed.

The Retreat saw all the appointees and other government functionaries participating, having theme as “Re- Energizing Imo Towards Sustainable Development. A Collective Action”.