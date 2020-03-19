Uzodinma, Wike Fight Dirty .Engage in Verbal War Over APC, PDP



The airways have been dominated by the media cross fire between the Governors of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike respectively as both engage in War of Words.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma fired to first salvo, though not directly at Governor Wike, who did not waste time to fire back at Imo Governor.

Governor Uzodinma kick-started the Battle when answering questions from Reporters said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was behind the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, whose National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshimhole escaped sack by the whiskers.

Uzodinma maintained that it has been the stock in trade of the PDP to distract APC through secretly meddling into the APC matters to cause disaffection in the party.

The Imo State Governor went ahead to accuse PDP, the party under which he was elected a Senator of the Federal Republic, of various sins.

Therefore, as a member of the PDP and one of its leading Lights, the Rivers State Governor, Wike jumped at Uzodinma by asking the Imo State Governor to cover his face in shame as he has no such temerity to accuse PDP of plotting to remove Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman.

“It is unfortunate that Senator Hope Uzodinma will have the temerity to make that false allegation that PDP conspired to remove Oshiomhole from office” Wike said.

The Rivers State Governor went on to say that “Hope Uzodinma was an APC Agent while he was in PDP”, adding that APC used him as an agent to support Ali Modu Sheriff, destabilize PDP, which he said failed in the end.

Wike threatened that if Uzodinma dares PDP, he will open up to the world the real Uzodinma.

“If Uzodinma dares to make such false comments again about the PDP, we will tell the world about him” he said.

However, thinking that the war of words had ended, the Imo State Governor fired more salvos against Wike describing him as a man who arrogates the type of power he does not have, adding that PDP is about collapsing on Wike’s head, pointing out that “If Gov Wike did not have a hand in Oshiomhole saga, why insult Governor Uzodinma whose only crime was that he brought Wike’s mischief tendencies to the fore for everyone to see?”