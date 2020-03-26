Covid 19: “I Am Not In Isolation” – Uzodinma



By Orji Sampson

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has denied being in self-isolation. He also clarified that he had since tested negative for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).His Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, stated yesterday that the governor was in high spirit working to deliver the shared prosperity government he was driving.

Following the report that the Chief of Staff to President Buhari has tested positive to Coronavirus and fears that some top government officials including governors who may have been around Abba Kyari are in danger of the same disease, Imo state governor have cleared the air on doubts over his health.

According to a statement credited to the Imo state governor, Sent Hope Uzodinma denied isolating himself.

The statement read in part: “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is not in any self-isolation over Coronavirus. He has long tested negative and has no need to self- isolate himself. He is therefore in high spirit working to ensure that Imolites are protected from the epidemic and enjoy his government of shared prosperity.”