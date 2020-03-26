Imo Govt To Launches Operation “Search and Flush”, Patronizes Innosson Motors



By Orji Sampson

As part of its measures to ensure that citizens of Imo State are secured, the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma may have concluded plans to launch “operation search and flush”.

This move is further illustrated following the arrival of over 20 Innosson Trucks which this paper understands will be used for the launching of security outfit to help combat crime in the state.

It could be recalled that the state governor in his maiden address to Imolites after his swearing in on January 14, 2020 stated his readiness to flush out criminals in the State as well as Yahoo boys.

This declaration Trumpeta gathered, caused Imolites to applaud the Governor Hope Uzodinma administration, as well as the leadership of the Imo State Police command.

A cross-section of Imolites who spoke with newsmen prior to Governor Uzodinma’s recent moves, told newsmen that there has been tension in Imo State, following criminal activities in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

They said criminals have operated freely along Douglas road and other major roads in the state capital.

They also said criminal gangs struggle to collect phones, laptops, bags and money, noting that kidnapping is also on the rise.